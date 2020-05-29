EDMONTON -- One person was airlifted by STARS air ambulance to hospital Friday evening after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 21 near Camrose.

RCMP responded to a collision one kilometre north of Highway 13 west of Camrose at approximately 7:30 p.m.

A black Kia Sportage travelling southbound had collided with the rear end of a semi-truck, police say.

The back-end of the Kia swerved, crossed the centre line and was struck by a cube van that was travelling north.

The van ended up becoming partially submerged in water.

The lone occupant of the van suffered serious injuries and was taken by STARS air ambulance to hospital.

The driver and lone occupant of the Kia sustained minor injuries and was taken by ground ambulance to Camrose Hospital.

The semi driver was not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours while RCMP investigated the collision, however all lanes have since reopened.