Thief still at large after string of cannabis store robberies
Police are looking for this man in connection with robberies at four cannabis stores in the Edmonton area. (Source: Edmonton police)
EDMONTON -- Two people are facing dozens of charges after robberies at four cannabis stores, and a third person is still at large.
Police put out a call for help on Jan. 10 in connection with the robberies, and arrested John Wayne Anderson, 39, and Jason Denis Catt, 30, after receiving tips from the public.
They are facing a total of 60 combined charges, including robbery with a firearm, and several other firearms related charges.
Police are still searching for a third man in connection with the robberies.
The robberies in question include:
- A store on 69 Street and 76 Avenue on Dec. 1, 2019 at 11:40 p.m.
- A store at 101 Avenue and 175 Street on Dec. 12
- A store at Mark Messier Trail and Mistatim Way on Dec. 29
- A store at 97 Street and 39 Avenue on Jan. 6
Anyone with information on the third thief is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.