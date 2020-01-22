EDMONTON -- Two people are facing dozens of charges after robberies at four cannabis stores, and a third person is still at large.

Police put out a call for help on Jan. 10 in connection with the robberies, and arrested John Wayne Anderson, 39, and Jason Denis Catt, 30, after receiving tips from the public.

They are facing a total of 60 combined charges, including robbery with a firearm, and several other firearms related charges.

Police are still searching for a third man in connection with the robberies.

The robberies in question include:

Anyone with information on the third thief is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.