1 arrested, 100 outstanding warrants resolved after police search 3 downtown homes

An airsoft gun seized from a downtown Edmonton home in the area of 93 Street and 111 Avenue. Jan. 19, 2022. (Source: EPS) An airsoft gun seized from a downtown Edmonton home in the area of 93 Street and 111 Avenue. Jan. 19, 2022. (Source: EPS)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

When could the COVID-19 pandemic switch to endemic?

An infectious diseases specialist says the COVID-19 pandemic could begin pivoting to an endemic status in higher-income countries by early spring, based on how Omicron is spreading and affecting hospitalization rates.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island