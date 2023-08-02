1 charged after killing in downtown Peace River

One person has been charged after the death of a man in Peace River on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to a call about an unresponsive man in the area of 99 Street and 100 Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, who has been identified as Fred Whitehead, 44, was later pronounced dead.

Derek Harold Ward, 36, was arrested shortly afterwards and has been charged with second-degree murder in Whitehead's killing.

"We would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated event and that there is no danger to members of the public in relation to this incident," Staff Sgt. Dave Browne of Peace River RCMP said in a news release.

Ward is in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court in Peace River on Aug. 14.