1 charged after man exposes himself to children on school bus

An Alberta man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a school bus full of children.

Police say the bus was leaving an elementary school in Slave Lake, Alta. when the man exposed himself.

Mounties responded and immediately arrested a suspect.

"We would like to thank the public for calling this incident in so quickly," Sgt. Ted Shillaker of the Slave Lake RCMP Detachment said in a Thursday news release. "Protecting our children will always be a priority and of utmost importance and we encourage the public to always call these inexcusable acts in, no matter how small they may seem at the time."

A 41-year-old Calling Lake, Alta. man has been charged with conducting an indecent act in public.

He is scheduled to appear in a Slave Lake courtroom on May 29.

Slave Lake is about 250 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.