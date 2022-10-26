1 charged in connection to 2021 vandalism at Ukrainian Youth Unity Complex

The words "Actual Nazi" were painted on the statute of Roman Shukhevych at Edmonton's Ukrainian Youth Unity Complex in August 2021. The words "Actual Nazi" were painted on the statute of Roman Shukhevych at Edmonton's Ukrainian Youth Unity Complex in August 2021.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

  • WEATHER

    WEATHER | Montreal could break another temperature record Wednesday

    The exceptionally warm weather across southwestern Quebec continues on Wednesday, with Montreal poised to break another temperature record.The forecast high for Montreal on Wednesday is 23 C. That would be the warmest Oct. 26 on record, breaking the previous record of 21.5 C in 2012.

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island