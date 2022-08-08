1 dead, 1 in critical condition after police shooting northeast of Edmonton

One person is dead and a second is in critical condition after a police shooting northeast of Edmonton on Monday.

The incident began around 7:30 a.m., when officers were called to a possible abduction on Saddle Lake Cree Nation.

Mounties say two people — one man, one woman — fled the area in a red pickup truck.

An hour and a half later, RCMP issued a warning on social media indicating they were pursuing a 1997 red Dodge pickup in the area of Smoky Lake — around 60 kilometres west of Saddle Lake Cree Nation.

Workers at the Smoky Lake Centex say the red vehicle was stolen from there, with police saying they had located the truck at 10:20 a.m.

Around 11 a.m., RCMP put out another social media statement saying the two individuals were "no longer at large."

In a statement, Mounties said an "interaction occurred" leading to a "confrontation" between officers and the pair of suspects in the Smoky Lake area.

Both suspects were shot, with one dead and the other taken to hospital in critical condition, police say.

A STARS spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that a 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with a gunshot wounds.

According to police, no officers were injured in the shooting.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has since taken over the investigation.

No further details were available from police.

Smoky Lake is 110 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.