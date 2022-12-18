1 dead, 1 injured in pair of central Edmonton assaults Sunday morning

Police are investigating a pair of early Sunday morning assaults in downtown Edmonton in which a 36-year-old was killed and another man was injured.

Around 4:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to reports of a weapons complaint at a suite close to 103 Street and 106 Avenue.

Once police arrived, a 23-year-old man was found with serious, non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition, the Edmonton Police Service said in a statement Sunday night.

While at the suite, officers were directed to a different incident that had taken place at a nearby convenience store in the area of 104 Street and 107 Avenue.

There, another man was found suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He died on scene shortly thereafter, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.