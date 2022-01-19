1 dead after 2-vehicle crash north of Edmonton

A man from Edmonton is dead following a crash Friday on Highway 2.

On Jan. 14 at 1:35 p.m., Athabasca RCMP responded to a fatal collision involving a car and a semi on Highway 2 near the intersection with Range Road 634.

According to police, the car was travelling north when it pulled out to pass a slower-moving semi. Police said the vehicle then struck the rear of a different semi that had pulled out into the south lane to make a left hand turn onto the range road.

RCMP said the road was wet with slush at the time of the crash.

The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 41-year-old man from Edmonton, was pronounced dead on scene while neither semi driver was injured.

An autopsy is scheduled for a later date but RCMP say the man’s name will not be released.