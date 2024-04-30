Free Eco Station and Big Bin weekend events coming back to Edmonton

The City of Edmonton is organizing free Big Bin and Eco Station events throughout the summer.

For no charge, residents can drop off larger items including furniture, appliances and other belongings which waste collection services do not normally pick up on garbage day.

Big Bin events will run on the following weekends across the city:

May 4 and 5 at Ellerslie Fleet Facility (2415 - 101 St SW)

May 25 and 26 at Castle Downs (11520 - 153 Ave)

June 1 and 2 at Commonwealth Stadium (11100 Stadium Rd)

June 8 and 9 at Northlands (Wayne Gretzky Dr & 119 Ave)

June 22 and 23 at Terwillegar Recreation Centre (2051 Leger Rd)

Sept. 7 and 8 at Callingwood Rec Centre (17740 - 69 Ave)

Sept. 14 and 15 at Commonwealth Stadium (11100 Stadium Rd)

Sept. 21 and 22 at Mill Woods Town Centre (2331 - 66 St)

The City provided a list of acceptable materials for the Big Bin events. They include:

couches, chairs, mattresses and other household furniture items too large for curbside pickup

fridges, freezers, washers, dryers and other large household appliances

computers, televisions and other household electronics

Unbagged grass clippings and yard waste, including branches no longer than 1.2 m (4 feet) and 0.75 m (2.5 feet) in diameter (accepted for free anytime during the year)

tires and scrap metal

excess household garbage (should not include food scraps or recycling)

Eco Stations will not accept household hazardous waste such as batteries, paint, varnish or household cleaners.

Materials brought to the Big Bin event will be accepted at no charge – however, you will be in charge of unloading your own vehicle.

The City of Edmonton will also hold four additional free weekend events at all Eco Stations on the following dates:

May 11 and 12

June 15 and 16

Aug. 24 and 25

Sept. 28 and 29

All events will occur between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The City also encourages those who are unsure of disposal procedures of particular items to download the city's WasteWise app.

For more information on the Big Bin and Eco Station events,