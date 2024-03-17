1 dead after stabbing in north Edmonton early Sunday morning

EDMONTON
    A 30-year-old man is dead after a stabbing early Sunday morning in north Edmonton.

     

    Police responded to reports of a stabbing near 118 Avenue and 97 Street around 12:15 a.m.

     

    When they arrived, they found a man injured. He was taken to the hospital, but he died shortly after.

     

    Officers believe the man was stabbed in a fight a few blocks away on 101 Street and 118 Avenue.

     

    An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

     

    Anyone with information, particularly security or dash-cam footage from the area at that time is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567.

     

    Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app. 

