EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 hospitalized after fire at 124 Street apartment building

    Fire broke out at an apartment building on 124 Street on Sept. 27, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) Fire broke out at an apartment building on 124 Street on Sept. 27, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
    One person was taken to hospital after a fire in west central Edmonton on Friday afternoon.

    Emergency crews were called to a walk-up apartment building at 124 Street and 109 Avenue at 12:38 p.m.

    Smoke could be seen coming from a suite on the top floor of the building.

    Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the fire was out at 2:07 p.m.

