1 in critical condition after fire in southeast Edmonton apartment complex
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire tore through a southeast Edmonton complex early Monday morning.
Anmol Saini and Nav Singh say they woke in their Ridgewood Gardens suite around 2 a.m. to alarms and smoke.
"We just collected our important items, like our documents and … just came out of the room," Saini told CTV News Edmonton.
"When you see the big blazes burning places, obviously it's a bit stressful," his roommate added.
Anmol Saini, left, and Nav Singh, right, say they woke in their Ridgewood Gardens suite around 2 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2022, to alarms and smoke. In total, 64 units in two buildings were evacuated.
The pair live on the main floor of one of the buildings in the complex in the Bissett neighbourhood and believed the fire originated at that level before spreading to the fourth and top floor.
In a video Saini took and shared with CTV News Edmonton, flames at the roof of the building turn the surrounding sky orange.
All 32 units in that building, as well as all 32 units in another building that was exposed to the blaze, were evacuated, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. Two people were taken to hospital by EMS, one of whom was said to be in critical condition.
The total number of people affected was unknown. Two city buses were provided to help keep people warm.
Another resident, Shyam Mistry, told CTV News Edmonton said it was "very disturbing" to watch the fire spread across the building. His family's suite was not touched by the fire, but the dad of two was expecting it sustained water damage.
"Everything is in there. We have nothing, basically," Mistry said.
"We just took our kids. We just put them in a blanket and came out."
The fire was declared under control at 4 a.m., but crews were still on scene at 6 a.m. putting out hot spots.
Saini and Singh were sitting in their vehicle watching the firefight.
Both are newcomers to Canada; Saini arrived about half a year ago to start classes at Norquest College, and Singh about one month ago. Both also have family coming to live with them, including Singh's kids who were due to fly in from Toronto on Monday.
"It's not scary anymore, but we worried, 'What are we going to do tomorrow?' Because we have kids and families, so that's the thing to think about now," Singh said.
Officials said an investigation into the fire had started, but there were no details yet on a cause or damage estimate.
A fire at the same complex in October 2020 was started by smoking material that was not put out properly and caused $1.5 million in damages. No one was hurt.
"It's totally unsafe," Mistry commented. "Irresponsible tenants is what we (end) up getting in these kinds of buildings. Those are the major cause."
Angel Paquito and his wife fled the neighbouring building. Having lived in the complex for nine years, they were home when flames broke out in 2020, too.
"We feel scared because this is big. The fire's bigger than the other."
Edmonton Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
An embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its bond with the West on Monday by signing an application to join the European Union, while the first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting concluded with no immediate agreements.
Live updates: Arab League calls for diplomacy over Ukraine
The Arab League has voiced concerns about the war in Ukraine, but it refrained from demanding an end to the Russian invasion.
African refugees experience racism, aggression while trying to flee Ukraine
African students and residents of Ukraine have experienced racism and aggression while trying to flee the country across borders to safety, leading to international outcry.
How Zelensky is changing the West's response to Russia
Five days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already done more to transform the West's policy toward Russia than 30 years of post-Cold War summits, policy resets and showdowns with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
MPs holding special debate on Russia's invasion of Ukraine tonight
Members of Parliament will be holding a take-note debate in the House of Commons on Monday evening, to discuss the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine and Canada's response.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Children called 911, relayed key details about gunman amid killings
When a gunman impersonating a Mountie started killing people in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020, four children huddled in a home where they relayed key information about the killer as the tragedy unfolded around them.
Nanaimo explosion levels home, sends 2 to hospital
Two people were taken to hospital in Nanaimo, B.C., after an explosion destroyed a vacant home and scattered debris over a wide area near the city's downtown core.
Canada's UN ambassador calls Putin's nuclear alert a 'tactic'
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations Bob Rae says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put nuclear deterrent forces on high alert is a 'tactic' intended to encourage the West to 'back off.'
Canadian banks can no longer do transactions with Russian Central Bank
Effective Monday, all Canadian financial institutions are prohibited from engaging in any transaction with the Russian Central Bank, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
An embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its bond with the West on Monday by signing an application to join the European Union, while the first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting concluded with no immediate agreements.
-
Less stringent COVID-19 testing measures arrive for Canadians returning from abroad
Stringent COVID-19 testing measures have dissuaded some Canadians from travelling abroad throughout the pandemic, but those measures have been scaled back.
-
New 9th Avenue bridge, connecting Inglewood with East Village, opens
Calgary city officials opened the Ninth Avenue S.E. bridge Monday morning, replacing a temporary bridge that had been in place during the removal of the original 110-year-old Inglewood bridge that had reached the end of its lifespan.
Saskatoon
-
Here's what the expiry of Saskatchewan's public health order means for you
Saskatchewan residents no longer have to wear masks indoors or self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, as of Monday.
-
Man, 33, dead in shootout with Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP has asked Saskatoon Police Service to conduct an independent, external investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday.
-
Bus shortage leads to Saskatoon Transit route, trip cancellations
A bus shortage prompted Saskatoon Transit to cancel dozens of trips on Monday.
Regina
-
Here's what the expiry of Saskatchewan's public health order means for you
Saskatchewan residents no longer have to wear masks indoors or self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, as of Monday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine slows Russian advance, talks underway in Belarus
Russian and Ukrainian officials met for talks Monday amid high hopes but low expectations for any diplomatic breakthrough, after Moscow ran into unexpectedly stiff resistance when it unleashed the biggest land war in Europe since World War II.
-
Sask. company fined $80K for fatal workplace accident
A Saskatchewan company has been fined $80,000 as a result of a fatal workplace accident in November of 2020.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Children called 911, relayed key details about gunman amid killings
When a gunman impersonating a Mountie started killing people in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020, four children huddled in a home where they relayed key information about the killer as the tragedy unfolded around them.
-
Former CEO of Halifax's IWK Health Centre found guilty of fraud
The former CEO of IWK Health Centre, a children's hospital in Halifax, has been found guilty of fraud after using public money to pay for more than $45,000 dollars of personal expenses.
-
Here is a list of items Maritimers can donate to help people in Ukraine
Ukrainians in the Maritimes have launched efforts to help the people of Ukraine. Here is a list of items they need and details about how you can help.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford says 'we aren't far away' from dropping Ontario's mask mandate
Ontario isn't far away from dropping the provincial mask mandate, but it won't do so until the top doctor approves it, Premier Doug Ford says.
-
Ontario to introduce $15 minimum wage for app-based gig workers
The Ontario government is set to introduce new legislation Monday that will give app-based gig workers “fundamental rights,” including a $15 minimum wage and transparency when it comes to their tips.
-
Ontario reports total of 849 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 279 in ICU
Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 849 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, including 279 people in intensive care.
Montreal
-
UPAC closes investigation into former Quebec premier Jean Charest
The investigation into allegations of illegal financing within the Quebec Liberal Party under then-leader Jean Charest is over.
-
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in Quebec
The Quebec government is lifting more restrictions that were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Quebec mom loses appeal to prevent kids, aged six and eight, to get COVID-19 vaccine
A Quebec mother has lost an appeal to prevent her two young children from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after a judge dismissed her claims that vaccination was not necessary and more research was needed on their potential side effects.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' donations frozen, could flow to Ottawa residents
The funds donated to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest will remain frozen pending the outcome of a proposed class-action lawsuit on behalf of Ottawa residents.
-
Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to slowly decline
The number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 continues to slowly decrease in Ottawa with the province set to relax COVID-19 rules this week.
-
What you need to know about the end of vaccine passports in Ottawa
Ontario will lift the proof of vaccination requirements for restaurants, gyms and all indoor settings on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
'You know that you might die': Guelph soccer player joins Ukrainian military to fight in Russian war
A Guelph soccer player has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia.
-
New airline touches down at Waterloo Region's airport
The first plane for Canada Jetlines touched down this weekend at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.
-
Doug Ford says 'we aren't far away' from dropping Ontario's mask mandate
Ontario isn't far away from dropping the provincial mask mandate, but it won't do so until the top doctor approves it, Premier Doug Ford says.
Northern Ontario
-
Man killed in snowmobile crash south of Parry Sound
A 63-year-old southern Ontario man was killed after his snowmobile hit a pressure crack on Lake Joseph, provincial police say.
-
Ontario lifts vaccine passport and new rules for travellers arriving in Canada: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
How interest rate hikes could affect your mortgage payment
With the Bank of Canada's key interest rate target expected to rise this year, experts point to the cumulative impact this will have on Canadian homeowners, particularly those with variable-rate mortgages.
Winnipeg
-
-
'Serious' assault sends one person to hospital: Winnipeg police
A serious assault in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood has sent one person to the hospital on Monday morning.
-
Canadian banks can no longer do transactions with Russian Central Bank
Effective Monday, all Canadian financial institutions are prohibited from engaging in any transaction with the Russian Central Bank, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced.
Vancouver
-
3 taken to hospital in multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge
Three people were taken to hospital Sunday afternoon after a serious, multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge, B.C.
-
Dog rescued after fall down 30-foot embankment in West Vancouver park
A dog has been safely reunited with its owners after taking a tumble down a steep embankment in West Vancouver over the weekend.
-
Nanaimo explosion levels home, sends 2 to hospital
Two people were taken to hospital in Nanaimo, B.C., after an explosion destroyed a vacant home and scattered debris over a wide area near the city's downtown core.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo explosion levels home, sends 2 to hospital
Two people were taken to hospital in Nanaimo, B.C., after an explosion destroyed a vacant home and scattered debris over a wide area near the city's downtown core.
-
Rare coastal wolves spotted at Royal Roads University in Colwood, B.C.
Royal Roads University is warning visitors of recent wolf sightings on campus, specifically sightings of the Vancouver Coastal Island wolf.
-
Rally for Ukraine draws large crowd at B.C. legislature
A large crowd descended on the B.C. legislature building on Sunday to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and support the demands of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress for additional aid to the besieged nation.