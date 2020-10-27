Advertisement
Mill Woods apartment building evacuated during fire
Published Tuesday, October 27, 2020 10:51AM MDT
No injuries have been reported at an apartment building fire in Mill Woods on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A fire at an apartment building in Mill Woods Tuesday morning is under control.
Sixteen firefighter units responded to a building in the area of 40 Street and 26 Avenue at 9:10 a.m.
There were flames and smoke coming out of the building’s roof, an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson said.
No injuries have been reported, EFRS said.
The fire was under control at 10:23 a.m.