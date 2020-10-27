EDMONTON -- A fire at an apartment building in Mill Woods Tuesday morning is under control.

Sixteen firefighter units responded to a building in the area of 40 Street and 26 Avenue at 9:10 a.m.

There were flames and smoke coming out of the building’s roof, an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson said.

No injuries have been reported, EFRS said.

The fire was under control at 10:23 a.m.