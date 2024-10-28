EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 in custody after Spruce Grove stabbing

    One person was arrested after a stabbing in Spruce Grove, Alta. on Oct. 28, 2024. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton) One person was arrested after a stabbing in Spruce Grove, Alta. on Oct. 28, 2024. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
    One person is in custody after a stabbing in Spruce Grove on Monday.

    Emergency crews were called to 1 Avenue near Queen Street around 1:20 p.m.

    There is no word on the condition of the victim.

    Police say there is no danger to the public.

