1 killed, 1 injured in Athabasca County crash

A two-vehicle crash killed an Athabasca, Alta., man on Tuesday.

Police believe a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound semi on Township Road 685 near Highway 63 in Athabasca County around 9:30 a.m.

The pickup's 41-year-old driver died on scene. He was not publicly identified by police.

The semi driver was treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither vehicle was carrying any passengers.