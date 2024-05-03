EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 killed in crash on Highway 44 near Chisholm Thursday

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
    An Edmonton man was killed in a crash near Chisholm Thursday afternoon.

    RCMP were called to a crash on Highway 44, between Township Roads 690 and 682, around 3 p.m.

    Early findings suggest two trucks travelling in opposite directions on the highway clipped each other, RCMP said.

    A 52-year-old man was killed. RCMP have not released details on how many other people were involved or if they were hurt.

    The area was closed until Friday morning. 

