1 killed in crash on Highway 44 near Chisholm Thursday

An Edmonton man was killed in a crash near Chisholm Thursday afternoon.

RCMP were called to a crash on Highway 44, between Township Roads 690 and 682, around 3 p.m.

Early findings suggest two trucks travelling in opposite directions on the highway clipped each other, RCMP said.

A 52-year-old man was killed. RCMP have not released details on how many other people were involved or if they were hurt.

The area was closed until Friday morning.