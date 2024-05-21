Josh Classen's forecast: Unsettled and cooler-than-average all week

Cold air continues to dominate the weather pattern aloft, so don't expect much sunshine or a big warming trend any time week.

In fact...we probably won't get any significant warming until the early to middle park of next week.

Daytime highs will continue to be in the 12 to 16 C range through to the end of the weekend. There's a chance we're in the middle to upper teens Saturday and Sunday and then into the 20s NEXT week.

Average highs for the last 10 days of May are in the 18-19 C range.

We'll have some occasional sunny breaks in the coming days AND some occasional showers today and Wednesday.

Given the setup, it's tough to pin down timing on the showers. BUT...I think they're "most likely" in the afternoon today and late afternoon/early evening Wednesday (5 to 9 p.m.'ish).

The best chance of showers (possibly a thunderstorm) will be in western Alberta late today and most of Wednesday's rain will also be in the west (snow possible at higher elevations in the mountains) and then across southern Alberta late Wednesday.

Wind doesn't look like it'll be TOO much of an issue, 15-20 km/h today and Wednesday and then relatively light for Thursday/Friday.

Smoke is also NOT expected to be a factor in the weather conditions for this week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance showers this afternoon.

High: 14

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 11

Wednesday - Sunny breaks in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon.

30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 13

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 14

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 16

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - 40% chance of morning showers. Afternoon clearing.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 18