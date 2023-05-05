1 of 2 evacuation orders lifted in Strathcona County

Only one evacuation order prompted by wildfires remained in place in Strathcona County Saturday morning.

At 8 a.m., residents in the area between Township Roads 540 and 534 and Range Roads 221 and 215 were still under an order to leave their homes. The area included Pleasant View Estates and Newton Estates.

The county fire department said Friday night it would evaluate the necessity of an evacuation order at noon the next day.

Crews battled two blazes in the county throughout the night.

No injuries have been reported and no homes have been damaged. However, an outbuilding and several vehicles at a business east of Highway 21 were damaged, the county says.

SECOND EVACUATION ORDER LIFTED

A second evacuation order issued by Strathcona County on Friday was cancelled just before midnight.

Everyone in the area between Highway 21 and Range Road 232, and between Township Road 522 and Highway 14, was allowed to return home. This included Silver Birch Estates and Colchester Lane residents.

The fire closest to this area was considered under control.

EVACUATION CENTRE

A reception centre was set up at Strathcona County Community Centre in Sherwood Park, at 401 Festival Lane. More than 215 people had registered, according to the county.

Evacuees were told to take pets, important documents, medications and enough food and water to be away for three days.

Anyone living in the evacuation zone should call 780-464-4044 to register. If you need help to evacuate, call 911.

A number of Alberta communities have been evacuated due to wildfires this week.

