1 person found dead in Devon, Alta., house fire

People embrace at the scene of a fatal house fire on Brazeau Drive in Devon, Alta., on January 10, 2023 (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton.) People embrace at the scene of a fatal house fire on Brazeau Drive in Devon, Alta., on January 10, 2023 (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton.)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island