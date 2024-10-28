EDMONTON
    • 1 person hospitalized after stabbing in Spruce Grove

    One person was arrested after a stabbing in Spruce Grove, Alta. on Oct. 28, 2024. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton) One person was arrested after a stabbing in Spruce Grove, Alta. on Oct. 28, 2024. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
    One person was arrested after a stabbing in Spruce Grove on Monday.

    Emergency crews were called to 1 Avenue near Queen Street around 1:20 p.m.

    A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

    Officials say the suspect was cooperative and later released while the investigation continues.

    Police say there is no danger to the public.

