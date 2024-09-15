1 suspect arrested, charged in 2023 Sheridan Goodrunning homicide

A resident of the O’Chiese First Nation has been charged in connection with a homicide that took place on Sunchild First Nation.

On Friday, RCMP arrested 26-year-old Kyle Whitehorse, charging him with second-degree murder in the death of Sheridan Goodrunning on Dec.3, 2023.

Whitehorse was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court Monday via CCTV at the Alberta Court of Justice in Vegreville, Alta.

A second suspect, 33-year-old Edmonton resident Bradly Jerome Jerry, who remains at large, is wanted on a warrant for the murder of Goodrunning.

Police believe Jerry is armed and dangerous and ask that if you see him, do not approach him. Instead, call the police at 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2881.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.