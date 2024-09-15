EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 suspect arrested, charged in 2023 Sheridan Goodrunning homicide

    Rocky Mountain House RCMP are looking for Bradley Jerome Jerry, wanted on a warrant in connection with the death of Sheridan Goodrunning in December, 2023 on the Sunchild First Nation. (Photo: RCMP) Rocky Mountain House RCMP are looking for Bradley Jerome Jerry, wanted on a warrant in connection with the death of Sheridan Goodrunning in December, 2023 on the Sunchild First Nation. (Photo: RCMP)
    Share

    A resident of the O’Chiese First Nation has been charged in connection with a homicide that took place on Sunchild First Nation.

    On Friday, RCMP arrested 26-year-old Kyle Whitehorse, charging him with second-degree murder in the death of Sheridan Goodrunning on Dec.3, 2023.

    Whitehorse was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court Monday via CCTV at the Alberta Court of Justice in Vegreville, Alta.

    A second suspect, 33-year-old Edmonton resident Bradly Jerome Jerry, who remains at large, is wanted on a warrant for the murder of Goodrunning.

    Police believe Jerry is armed and dangerous and ask that if you see him, do not approach him. Instead, call the police at 911.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2881.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News