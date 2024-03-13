Home
Follow on
Advertisement
EDMONTON
Alex Antoneshyn
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Journalist
@AAntoneshyn
Contact
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2024 6:49AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 13, 2024 6:51AM MDT
Share:
Reddit
Share
Text:
Correction:
Backstory:
Share:
Reddit
Share
Report Error
Editorial standards and policies
Why you can trust CTV News
Watch More from CTV News
false
Fog to start, but the clouds will break!
Air Date: March 13, 2024
false
If U.S. bans TikTok, Canada will also: expert
Air Date: March 13, 2024
false
Guitar with Axl Rose signature donated to Goodwill
Air Date: March 12, 2024
false
UCP brings back Alberta is Calling campaign
Air Date: March 12, 2024
false
Officials comment on cave found in river valley
Air Date: March 12, 2024
false
Union says no progress made with city
Air Date: March 12, 2024
Edmonton Top Stories
Edmonton city strike: What will be open, closed, affected and unaffected
Red Deer Samaritan, who died after pushing woman from path of vehicle, always helpful: son
Prime Minister Trudeau meets with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Households owed $1.79 for every dollar of disposable income in Q4: Statistics Canada
WEATHER
WEATHER
Josh Classen's forecast: Afternoon melt leads to morning fog
Fundraiser started to help 13-year-old sexual assault victim, family access therapy
More from CTV News Edmonton
'Encampment cave' found in Edmonton's river valley: EPS
'You don't get to hide': Alberta court finds California woman guilty of defamation against Canadian DJ
'I feel very safe here': Staff, users give an inside look at Edmonton's largest shelter provider
Edmonton teen representing Canada at international ninja competition
Terrorism charges laid against man in Edmonton City Hall shooting
Man chases down stolen vehicle in Beaumont, with no jacket or shoes on
DON'T MISS
false
Scientists baffled by coral reef thriving in unlikely waters
false
CHL mascot crashes ATV into boards during on-ice performance
false
France's iconic Mont Saint-Michel surrounded by high tides
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Life sentence handed to Brampton, Ont. man who 'snapped,' killed wife in public park
This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier
Poilievre promises 'multiple' House votes to pressure PM Trudeau to scrap carbon tax hike
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
opinion
opinion
Will the U.S. continue to exists as its founders intended, or bend to the forces of autocracy?
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE
'False': Main contractor on ArriveCan app disputes auditor general's finding
Advertisement
Most-Watched
Most-Read
Statement from relative of man seen in video sheds light on events leading up to confrontation
Man charged in violent weekend confrontation caught on video
Meet Edmonton's new city manager
Thief still at large after string of cannabis store robberies