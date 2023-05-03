10,000 Albertans evacuated due to wildfires

Wildfires throughout Alberta continued to force evacuations and cause alerts on Thursday.

There were 72 active wildfires in Alberta, including 44 new ones, according to an update from the province at 6 p.m.

Roughly 3,726 people had been ordered to evacuate at that time.

States of emergency were declared in Lac St. Anne County, Beaver Lake Cree Nation, Rainbow Lake and Brazeau County, and a band council resolution was passed by the Little Red River Cree Nation.

DRAYTON VALLEY AND AREA

Thousands of people in Drayton Valley and the surrounding area were told to get out of town late Thursday night because of an out-of-control wildfire.

"Evacuate immediately" said the 11:09 p.m. order issued by Alberta Emergency Management Agency.

Residents in the area of Township Road 484 north to Township Road 494, and north Saskatchewan River West to Range Road 80 were also told to leave.

"Evacuate via Highway 22 north to Highway 624. Follow 624 to Tomahawk. Follow 624 east towards Stony Plain," it said.

"If you need help evacuating, call 780-542-7777."

A reception centre has been set up for evacuees at the Edmonton Expo Centre at 7515 118 Avenue, Hall C.

"Anybody that is unable to evacuate the community, a staging area is being established at Kal Tire with buses available to take people out of Drayton Valley to be taken towards Stony Plain," a Facebook post from Brazeau County said.

"Bring important documents, medication, food, water and supplies for at least 3 days. Take pets with you."

Drayton Valley has a population of about 7,000 people and is located about 95 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

One structure, an outbuilding, was destroyed by the fire and Brazeau County issued a state of local emergency Thursday.

YELLOWHEAD COUNTY

An evacuation alert in Yellowhead County has been expanded to include the communities of Wildwood, Evansburg, Lobstick and Hansonville.

Residents must evacuate immediately, and should be prepared to be gone at least three days. They should take all important documents, medication, and pets with them.

The first alert came at 2:39 p.m. on Thursday, for the areas of Township Road 544 to Township Road 553, east to Highway 33 and west to Range Road 92 west of Wildwood.

At 3:50 p.m., another evacuation order was issued for the area north of Wildwood from Township Road 544 north to Township Road 560, and west to Range Road 110 and east to Highway 22.

Residents in this area were told to evacuate to Edson using Range Road 92 heading south toward Wildwood.

At 8:22 p.m. Thursday, Alberta Emergency Management issued another alert for the area of the Pembina River west to Range Road 101, north to Township Road 550 and south to Township Road 520.

"Anyone in the area needs to evacuate. The evacuation route is west on Highway 16," the alert read.

A reception centre is available at the Edson Leisure Centre. Bus transportation is being provided from Tipple Park Museum and the Wildwood Community Hall.

More information is available by phoning 1-833-334-4639 or on the Yellowhead County website.

Wildwood residents were forced to leave May 2 due to wildfires. They were allowed to return Wednesday, but told to remain on a 30-minute evacuation notice.



PARKLAND COUNTRY

A wildfire near the hamlet of Entwistle forced the evacuation of residents in that area for the second week in a row.

At 7:21 p.m. Thursday, Alberta Emergency Management ordered everyone in the area west of Range Road 65 to the Pembina River, north of Township Road 530 to Highway 16, including all residents of Entwistle, to evacuate immediately.

"Everyone must evacuate to the reception centre at the Wabamun Jubilee Hall, at 5132 53 Avenue in Wabamun. If you need help evacuating, call 780-203-3258," it said.

Entwistle and Evansburg were forced to flee two wildfires on Saturday. That evacuation order was lifted on Tuesday, to the delight of residents.



LITTLE RED RIVER

In the far north, one of Little Red River Cree Nation's three communities is being threatened by a wildfire.

An out-of-control fire south of the Peace River had grown to more than 4,300 hectares as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.

The evacuation effort began Wednesday and ramped up overnight as the blaze doubled in size.

At 1 p.m. on Thursday, the nation's chief directed all residents and essential workers who were still in Fox Lake to leave immediately as the fire was encroaching on its barge landing, the community's main access point.

Officials set up a secondary incident command centre west of Fox Lake, at Little Red River. They planned to help about 100 remaining people cross the river there.

"The winds are coming this way, so we probably have only less than a couple hours before we have to evacuate from this area. This is our last-ditch effort to get as many people across," Chief Conroy Sewepagaham said in a video posted to the nation's Facebook page, ash falling on his face.



COLD LAKE FIRST NATION

A home was destroyed by wildfire in a First Nation community in eastern Alberta Thursday prompting an evacuation there.

Some residents of the Cold Lake First Nation, south of that city, were told to leave in an alert issued at 6:22 p.m.

"There is a wildfire on the southeast side of the Nation, between Highway 897 and Range Road 24. The fire is moving west toward Range Road 24," it said.

"Everyone south of Township Road 614 and up to Range Road 24 in Cold Lake First Nation must evacuate now."

People were asked to go to the Dene Hotel and Conference Centre on Highway 28 and Range Road 423.

Anyone who needs help evacuating can call 780-545-3332 and more information was provided on the Nation's website and app.

LAC STE ANNE COUNTY

An evacuation alert was issued at 2:08 a.m Friday for some residents east of Sangudo which is about 110 kilometres west of Edmonton.

A wildfire was burning near Range Road 60 and Township Road 560, forcing the evacuation of everyone in the impacted area.

"Everyone in Lac Ste Anne County west of Highway 43, and Range Road 60, west to Highway 757 from Brock Lake in the south to Township Road 564 in the north must evacuate now," the Alberta Emergency Management alert said.

"Go to the Mayerthorpe Diamond Centre at 4184 54 Street to register. If you need help evacuating, call the County Office at 780-785-3411."

LEDUC COUNTY

An evacuation order was issued at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday for everyone living from Range Road 41 east to Range Road 35, and from Township Road 494 north to Township Road 495.

The area is just northeast of the village of Warburg in Leduc County.

A wildfire is burning on Range Road 40 north of Township Road 494, and southeast winds are pushing the fire toward a group of homes in the area, the alert says.

Everyone in the area must evacuate immediately.

Take important documents, medication, and pets, and prepare to be away from home for at least three days.

Once you have evacuated, call 780-955-4546 to register with the county.

Anyone who needs help evacuating should call 780-955-4546.

Crews have contained a wildfire in Leduc Country near Range Road 24 between Township Road 474 and 475, but the area remains on alert.

An evacuation order for the area was lifted at 9 a.m. on Thursday, and residents have been notified that they can return to their homes.

Range Road 24 has been reopened, and no road closures are in place.

Crews will remain on scene to monitor fire breaks.

BEAVER LAKE CREE NATION

A wildfire alert was issued for Beaver Lake Cree Nation overnight.

At 1:30 a.m., the Alberta Emergency Management Agency notified residents they needed to prepare to evacuate because of a wildfire southeast of the community.

"Residents on Elinor Lake Road, Victoria Trail, Small Face Drive and Lameman Drive have begun evacuating. If conditions do not improve, an evacuation of everyone in Beaver Lake might be required," the alert read.

They were told to gather important documents and medication, plus food, water and other supplies for three days.

An evacuation registration centre is being set up at the Multi-Purpose Hall across from the Band Office.

ATHABASCA COUNTY

An alert was issued at 11:22 p.m. Thursday for a wildfire burning about 10 km northeast of the town of Athabasca, about 140 kilometres north of Edmonton.

It was east of Camping Lake and moving west.

"Everyone on Range Road 214 and 215, north of Township Road 674 to the Athabasca River must evacuate now," the alert said.

"Evacuees should go to the Athabasca Regional Multiplex. Everyone else in the area between Jackfish Lake and the Athabasca River to the west must prepare for a possible evacuation."

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.