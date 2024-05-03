Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny end to a wet week

Light wind, some sun and a warming trend for the Edmonton area today and Saturday.

After a wet and windy week, it'll be a quiet couple of days on the weather front.

Morning temperatures will be around the freezing mark again Saturday, but daytime highs should be in the mid-teens this afternoon and again Saturday afternoon.

Sunday's looking even warmer, but cloudy and gusty.

So...Saturday's probably the "nicer" of the two days.

Rain looks set to return for Tuesday, possibly starting as early as Monday night.

It's basically a guarantee that we'll have some heavy, steady rain in south (especially southeast) and east-central parts of the province.

Edmonton will be a LONG ways away from the area of low pressure, so there's a chance we get missed. But most of the modelling indicates rain will stretch all the way back over the city and surrounding regions.

It's still a few days off, so I'll leave it at a 60% chance of rain for the Edmonton region.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

High: 14

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 8

Saturday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing cloud through the afternoon. Light wind.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 16

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Wind: SE 20 gusting to 40 km/h

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 18

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 14

Rain starting in the evening or overnight.

Tuesday - Cloudy. 60% chance of rain. Windy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 10

Wednesday - Cloudy. 30% chance of rain in the morning. Windy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 12