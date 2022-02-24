100.3 The Bear organizes meat draw to raise money for struggling Kingsway Legion

The Bear's Yukon & McCord are raising money to help save Edmonton's largest legion.

The Kingsway Legion is at the brink of closing and needs approximately $150,000 to pay for its mortgage, fix the roof and keep its doors open.

So Yukon and McCord are organizing a meat draw to pitch in.

"We went to air at about 8 o'clock yesterday with a request for local butcher shops, meat retailers to step up and donate…and boy did they ever. It was 9 o'clock, and we already had $4,000 worth of quality meat," Yukon Jack told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday.

"This is all meat from right here in the Edmonton capital area," Scott McCord added.

Next week, the radio show will post all the details you need to know to participate and buy tickets on The Bear's website.

"Hopefully, by the end of a couple weeks, we can cut a big, fat cheque for the legion," Yukon said.