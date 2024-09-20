100 attend controversial protest promoting parental rights

Roughly 100 people gathered in an Edmonton intersection on Friday in support of – and against – the 1 Million March for Children.

Event organizers insist the protest held outside the Alberta Teachers' Association headquarters in west Edmonton is about protecting kids.

Critics say it's about spreading hate against the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Benita Pedersen, the organizer of the Edmonton protest, said Friday parental rights are under threat due to what she calls "expanding gender ideology" in schools.

"So long as a teacher teaches to the Alberta curriculum, it's OK, but sometimes, they add in these extra things," she said.

"Those things are making parents uncomfortable."

Alberta Teachers' Association President Jason Schilling said he is "extremely disappointed to see that, once again, we have a group of individuals who have fallen victim to disinformation about what is happening in our schools."

He says educators want to have conversations with concerned parents, conversations that could soon be mandated.

In January, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced changes affecting transgender Albertans, including requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school. She said students 16 and 17 would not need consent, but their parents must be notified.

Schilling said he is worried the package of proposed policies from the premier impacting trans youth in the health care system, sports and schools "is going to send a chilling effect in our schools."

"This will send a message that you don't belong," he said Friday.

Schilling's view is shared by counter-protestors to the 1 Million March.

Others stand with the premier.

"I have read them, and all of what I have read, I agree with," said Darren Michalczuk, a former public school teacher.

The protests come weeks before the start of the fall legislative session, when the premier is expected to introduce the controversial legislation. Some political watchers believe the policies are intended to pacify her base.

"The short-term concern for Danielle Smith is catering to the concerns that are being raised by some of those folks or enough of them to survive the leadership review," Lori Williams, a political scientist at Calgary's Mount Royal University, told CTV News Edmonton.

UCP members vote on Smith's leadership on Nov. 2.