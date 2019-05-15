There is $100,000 worth of gold and silver buried in Edmonton.

Gold Hunt created treasure hunts for Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

Participants have to buy a $25 treasure map—or a map with even more clues for $45—which contains a poem with a series of riddles and encrypted messages.

“When you get to that final clue, you'll be so excited you'll probably wet yourself,” Chris Cromwell with Gold Hunt said. “It is going to be so exciting for anyone who gets to the final stages of this treasure hunt. It will literally be running around trying to figure out where it is.”

Alberta Gaming Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) told CTV News the treasure hunt does not require a gaming licence.

“On the face of it, this doesn’t appear to be a game of chance and may be considered a contest or competition,” AGLC Communications Manager Heather Holmen said.

The hunt begins on June 1.