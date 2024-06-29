12-year-old stroke survivor gets dream come true

Twelve-year-old stroke survivor Tobias Lagrazon came one step closer to fulfilling a dream on Saturday.

Lagrazon, an auto enthusiast, suffered a stroke and underwent brain surgery in 2020 when he was just eight years old.

He has always dreamed of riding in a Bugatti, and Saturday he walked into Sherwood Motorcars to spend some time behind the wheels of some luxury rides.

"I like the classics," Tobias said, adding his all time favourite car is the Corvette Stingray – though he loves anything fast.

The visit comes ahead of a trip to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, courtesy of Alberta Dreams.

"He'll be able to see … very unique cars that you can really only see if you're in that particular area. And then there are some other surprises we have up our sleeve," said Alberta Dreams executive director Reuel Thomas.

Lagrazon is still on his recovery journey four years after the stroke, and Thomas said granting his wish is a way to bring hope to him and his family.

"Toby's response when he walked in and the joy that came over his face, those are the moments that we want to create as an organization," Thomas added.

Lagrazon is one of more than 1,215 children in Alberta who have been granted a wish by Alberta Dreams.

He will be heading to L.A. in August.