Firefighters from a number of communities south of Edmonton were called late Wednesday night to battle a destructive dairy barn fire.

Captain Trevor Palmer with the Millet Fire Department told CTV News the barn, located east of Millet on Township Road 474 and Range Road 241, was partially engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

The fire was reported by someone who saw the flames from their home – crews were called to the scene at about 11 p.m.

Crews from Wetaskiwin and Leduc County also came out to help. The fire posed a challenge for firefighters; its tin walls and roof fell and created pockets of fire underneath.

A track hoe was brought in to help crews, and Palmer said the equipment saved firefighters about 12 hours of work.

Crews worked with the owner of the barn to get all the dairy cows out of the barn - a total of 120 animals. Palmer said if the call had not come in when it did, the outcome for the cattle might have been different, as the fire moved quickly through the building.

The blaze was declared out at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The barn was completely destroyed.

Palmer said there were no reported injuries to residents or animals as a result of the fire.