EDMONTON -- Police say they made nine traffic stops over the course of four months that led to nine significant drug and cash seizures near Banff, Canmore, Lake Louise and Stony Plain.

RCMP stopped the vehicles for various offences, resulting in the combined seizures of 11 kilograms of cocaine, 1.675 kilograms of fentanyl, 30 grams of meth, two kilograms of MDMA, 90.5 pounds of illegal cannabis, 250 litres of GHB, more than $37,500 in cash, and one .32 callibre pistol.

“These drug seizures are evidence that traffickers can be caught – our officers are skilled, professional members trained in the detection of illicit commodities which includes drug trafficking,” said Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services in a written release. “The increased presence of illicit synthetic opioids poses a grave threat to Albertans. Traffic enforcement, because of its very nature, plays a key role in identifying and disrupting organized criminal groups fueling this public health epidemic.”

Police say the drugs roughly equate to 33,000 average cocaine doses, 16,800 average fentanyl doses, 300 methamphetamine doses, 10,000 MDMA doses, 50,000 GHB doses and over 123,300 joints.