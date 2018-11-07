Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
13 men charged in child luring investigations
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 9:34AM MST
Over the course of 8 months, ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit made 13 arrests for child luring offences.
Investigators say the alleged crimes took place online, on several different social media platforms. Nearly 50 computers and electronic devices were seized during the investigations, and a total of 69 charges laid.
The arrests took place between February and October in Edmonton, St. Albert, Wainwright, Drayton Valley, Fort Saskatchewan and Barrie Ontario. Investigators say an additional 3 suspects from the United States were identified and that information has been forwarded to police agencies there.
All 13 suspects have been charged with child luring and/or attempted sexual assault against a child.
The following people have been charged:
- John Leskosky, 42, Wainright, 3 charges
- Adam Turner, 24, Edmonton, 5 charges
- Steve Chaytor, 51, Edmonton, 5 charges
- Jonas Karadics, 32, Edmonton, 3 charges
- Wilson Misay, 38, Drayton Valley, 6 charges
- Jonathan Dahmer, 31, Edmonton, 8 charges
- Brady McCarthy, 18, Fort Saskatchewan, 3 charges
- Timothy Olsen, 37, St. Albert, 5 charges
- Ryan Wiggins, 44, Edmonton, 3 charges
- Dean Baker, 51, Edmonton, 4 charges
- Taille Marron, 37, Edmonton, 16 charges
- Yousef Ammar, 42, Drayton Valley, 4 charges
- Travis Irwin, 29, Barrie, Ont., 4 charges
Police say none of the investigations or arrests are connected.