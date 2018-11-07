Over the course of 8 months, ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit made 13 arrests for child luring offences.

Investigators say the alleged crimes took place online, on several different social media platforms. Nearly 50 computers and electronic devices were seized during the investigations, and a total of 69 charges laid.

The arrests took place between February and October in Edmonton, St. Albert, Wainwright, Drayton Valley, Fort Saskatchewan and Barrie Ontario. Investigators say an additional 3 suspects from the United States were identified and that information has been forwarded to police agencies there.

All 13 suspects have been charged with child luring and/or attempted sexual assault against a child.

The following people have been charged:

John Leskosky, 42, Wainright, 3 charges

Adam Turner, 24, Edmonton, 5 charges

Steve Chaytor, 51, Edmonton, 5 charges

Jonas Karadics, 32, Edmonton, 3 charges

Wilson Misay, 38, Drayton Valley, 6 charges

Jonathan Dahmer, 31, Edmonton, 8 charges

Brady McCarthy, 18, Fort Saskatchewan, 3 charges

Timothy Olsen, 37, St. Albert, 5 charges

Ryan Wiggins, 44, Edmonton, 3 charges

Dean Baker, 51, Edmonton, 4 charges

Taille Marron, 37, Edmonton, 16 charges

Yousef Ammar, 42, Drayton Valley, 4 charges

Travis Irwin, 29, Barrie, Ont., 4 charges

Police say none of the investigations or arrests are connected.