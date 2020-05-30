13 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta and 1 more death
EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 604.
An additional death has also been reported, but another death was determined not to be related to COVID-91, meaning that 143 people in Alberta have died because of the virus.
The case breakdown by region is as follows:
- Calgary zone: 461 active cases and 4,295 recovered
- South zone: 44 active cases and 1,182 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 67 active cases and 464 recovered
- North zone: 27 active cases and 200 recovered
- Central zone: two active cases and 95 recovered
- Three active cases and 9 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
There are 53 people in hospital and five of them are in intensive care.
Right now there are 62 active cases of COVID-19 at long term care facilities, and 657 recovered cases. A total of 109 residents at these facilities have died.
In the last 24 hours, 3,769 tests have been performed. Testing is now available to all Albertans, whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or not.
To date, 6,245 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Alberta.