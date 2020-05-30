EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 604.

An additional death has also been reported, but another death was determined not to be related to COVID-91, meaning that 143 people in Alberta have died because of the virus.

The case breakdown by region is as follows:

Calgary zone: 461 active cases and 4,295 recovered

South zone: 44 active cases and 1,182 recovered

Edmonton zone: 67 active cases and 464 recovered

North zone: 27 active cases and 200 recovered

Central zone: two active cases and 95 recovered

Three active cases and 9 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed

There are 53 people in hospital and five of them are in intensive care.

Right now there are 62 active cases of COVID-19 at long term care facilities, and 657 recovered cases. A total of 109 residents at these facilities have died.

In the last 24 hours, 3,769 tests have been performed. Testing is now available to all Albertans, whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or not.

To date, 6,245 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Alberta.