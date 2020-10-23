EDMONTON -- The RCMP detachment in Grande Prairie has 14 active cases of COVID-19, Alberta Health Services confirmed on Friday.

RCMP confirms that 13 of the cases are in uniformed patrol officers.

Officials say they have been working on backup operational plans in the event of an outbreak, and those have now been enacted in Grande Prairie.

“As long as the virus is a threat in our province, the Alberta RCMP will continue to make the adjustments to our services to ensure the safety and security of Albertans. Public safety is our priority,” said Cpl. Teri-Ann Bakker from RCMP Media Relations.

The plan includes officers and support staff filling in in other areas to make sure that the detachment can function properly.