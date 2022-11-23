13 vehicles stolen from dealership in northern Alberta in overnight heist

Mounties in Fort McMurray are looking for help after 13 trucks and SUVs were stolen from a local dealership.

Police believe the theft started around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, and employees reported it later that morning.

"The vehicles included seven three-quarter-ton and one-ton pickup trucks, three full-size SUVs, a half-ton pickup truck and two mid-size SUVs," Const. Christopher Yourth said in a Wednesday news release.

The vehicles were all stolen from the lot of NorthStar Ford and are worth about $1.1 million in total, owner Marty Gilles confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

Gilles said he believes the keys were stolen earlier and the thieves came back at night. His security video captured at least 12 people involved, he said, and he's never had a theft this big before.

One of the trucks, a Ford Raptor pickup was recovered in British Columbia, Gilles said.

The vehicles were all 2019 to 2022 models. Five of them have been recovered with the help of RCMP officers across Alberta, but no charges have yet been laid, Youth said.

"Wood Buffalo RCMP are seeking surveillance or dash-cam video from the area for between the hours of 11:30 pm on Nov. 16 and 2 am on Nov. 17," he said.

Anyone with video or any other information is asked to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS.)

A recovered Ford Raptor pickup that was stolen from NorthStar Ford in Fort McMurray on November 17, 2022 (Credit: Marty Giles.)