EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man arrested in connection with mini mart shooting: EPS

    The Stadium Mini Mart can be seen on 93 Street and 107A Avenue after a shooting on Nov. 14, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) The Stadium Mini Mart can be seen on 93 Street and 107A Avenue after a shooting on Nov. 14, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the shooting of a convenience store worker in McCauley has turned himself in to police.

    Download the CTV News App for breaking news alerts on all the top Edmonton stories 

    The man allegedly shot a worker at the Stadium Mini Mart on 93 Street and 107A Avenue on Thursday.

    Police said the shooting happened after a fight that broke out after two employees confronted the man and woman he was with over stealing.

    The employee who was shot was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and was in stable condition Friday.

    The woman was arrested nearby shortly after. She was charged with robbery and firearm offences.

    Police said the man turned himself in late Friday night, several hours after police released his photograph and information to the media.

    Police have not yet released details on his charges.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources

    David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News