Man arrested in connection with mini mart shooting: EPS

A 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the shooting of a convenience store worker in McCauley has turned himself in to police.

The man allegedly shot a worker at the Stadium Mini Mart on 93 Street and 107A Avenue on Thursday.

Police said the shooting happened after a fight that broke out after two employees confronted the man and woman he was with over stealing.

The employee who was shot was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and was in stable condition Friday.

The woman was arrested nearby shortly after. She was charged with robbery and firearm offences.

Police said the man turned himself in late Friday night, several hours after police released his photograph and information to the media.

Police have not yet released details on his charges.