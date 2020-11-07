NEWS -- Police are looking for help to find a 14-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since for two weeks.

Teagan Leavitt was last seen at 113 Avenue and 83 Street on Oct. 24.

Her disappearance is considered to be out of character, but there are no indications to suggest foul play.

She is described as Indigenous, 5’0”, weighing about 110 pounds. She has black, shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black and pink skate shoes.

Anyone with information about Leavitt’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.