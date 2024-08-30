15-year-old boy fatally shot by RCMP south of Edmonton, ASIRT investigating

Alberta's police watchdog has been called to investigate after RCMP officers fatally shot a teenage boy.

Mounties say a 911 call was received in Wetaskiwin at 12:28 a.m. on Friday from a male who claimed he was being followed by a group and felt threatened.

At 1:22 a.m. police came across a teenage boy in the area of 56 Street and 37A Avenue in Wetaskiwin.

"It was found that this individual was in possession of several weapons, which officers were able to confiscate," a Friday news release said.

A confrontation ensued between the teen and police, and RCMP say two officers shot the teen.

The boy was taken to hospital by EMS, where he died.

RCMP say the 15-year-old Samson Cree Nation resident is the same person who made the initial 911 call.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is charged with investigating events involving Alberta police where serious injuries or death occurs.

Alberta RCMP will also be conducting an internal review on the case.