Advertisement
16 charges laid after 'large' drug seizure in Red Deer: RCMP
Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 4:10PM MDT
Red Deer RCMP detachment sign. July 22, 2020. (Nav Sangha/CTV News Edmonton)
Share:
EDMONTON -- A man is facing 16 charges after Red Deer RCMP executed a search warrant that resulted in a large drug seizure.
On April 30, RCMP conducted a search warrant on a home in the Highland Green neighbourhood and found a large amount of drugs and a weapon.
Crime Reduction Team officers found a loaded firearm, ammunition, money and a large amount of drugs and trafficking material, said RCMP.
Those drugs included:
- 17 g of Methamphetamine
- 67 g of Fentanyl
- 3 g of suspected Carfentanil
- 2 g of cocaine
Matthew Ridsdale, 36, faces 16 charges including:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x3)
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x2)
- Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x2)
- Careless use of a firearm
- Illegal possession of government documents
- Possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000
- Fail to comply probation order (x4)
- Fail to comply with release order conditions
Ridsdale is scheduled to appear at Red Deer Provincial Court on Thursday.