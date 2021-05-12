EDMONTON -- A man is facing 16 charges after Red Deer RCMP executed a search warrant that resulted in a large drug seizure.

On April 30, RCMP conducted a search warrant on a home in the Highland Green neighbourhood and found a large amount of drugs and a weapon.

Crime Reduction Team officers found a loaded firearm, ammunition, money and a large amount of drugs and trafficking material, said RCMP.

Those drugs included:

  • 17 g of Methamphetamine
  • 67 g of Fentanyl
  • 3 g of suspected Carfentanil
  • 2 g of cocaine

Matthew Ridsdale, 36, faces 16 charges including:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x3)
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x2)
  • Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x2)
  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Illegal possession of government documents
  • Possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000
  • Fail to comply probation order (x4)
  • Fail to comply with release order conditions

Ridsdale is scheduled to appear at Red Deer Provincial Court on Thursday.