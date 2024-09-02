EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 17-year-old boy in hospital after 3 youth reportedly targeted in St. Albert shooting

    A shooting reportedly took place near Hunchak Way in southwest St. Albert on Sept. 2, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) A shooting reportedly took place near Hunchak Way in southwest St. Albert on Sept. 2, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
    A 17-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after what appears to be a drive-by-shooting in St. Albert on Monday morning.

    The shooting was reported around 12:50 a.m. on Hunchak Way in the city's southwest.

    An RCMP spokesperson said Monday that three youths were in a car at the time of the reported shooting.

    The shots reportedly came from a white van with tinted windows.

    The 17-year-old boy was shot, RCMP said. He was taken to hospital with serious, but not-life-threatening injuries. 

    The other two youths were also taken to hospital, though RCMP said their injuries were not serious. 

    All three youth are in stable condition. 

    As of 1 p.m. Monday, the white van had not been found. 

    Anyone with information about the shooting or the white van can call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.p3tips.com.

