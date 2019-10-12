EDMONTON -- A teenage boy is recovering in hospital after being shot early Saturday morning.

Edmonton police say he and another male were standing outside a business at 127 Avenue and 97 Street when a vehicle drove up.

Five people from the vehicle approached the 17-year-old and his friend and demanded their belongings, police were told.

"A brief altercation allegedly took place and one of the vehicle's occupants shot one of the males," police said in a statement.

The vehicle and five people fled.

Police were called at 1:35 a.m. for a personal robbery involving a firearm.

The injured teen was treated on scene and taken to hospital with what officials called non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody. Police continue to investigate.