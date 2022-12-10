170 Street pedestrian bridge completion delayed into 2023

The City of Edmonton says the new pedestrian bridge spanning 170 Street will be completed behind schedule following construction delays.

Located between 87 Avenue and 90 Avenue, the $10 million bridge was slated to open in late 2022. However, according to a letter recently mailed out to nearby residents and obtained by CTV News Edmonton, the city expects work to "continue into the new year."

"The City is working diligently with the contractor to complete this project and will continue to provide progress updates," read the letter dated Nov. 28.

According to the city, delays with the steel bridge truss structure fabrication and onsite assembly are to blame.

"The majority of the remaining work is weather dependent and will be better completed in the spring to preserve quality and reduce safety risks," the city said.

The project delay will not impact the city's budget, with the contractor responsible for any additional costs.

"We understand this delay is frustrating for residents and businesses," the city added. "The City holds the quality of our infrastructure paramount and supports the contractor's current plan."