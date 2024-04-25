174 inmates removed from northern Alberta jail because of nearby wildfire

Dozens of inmates were transported from a northern Alberta correctional centre earlier this week because of a wildfire.

An evacuation order was issued for residents living near a wildfire burning about 15 kilometres southwest of Peace River on Tuesday.

Police say because of the proximity of the fire to the Peace Regional Correctional Centre, the decision was made to proactively transport 174 inmates at the facility to safety.

Officials contacted the Peace River School Division, who provided buses and drivers to move the inmates.

The buses were escorted by Mounties to various RCMP detachments, including Peace Regional, Valleyview, High Prairie, Slave Lake, Lakeshore, Spirit River, where the inmates were held until arrangements could be made to transport them to other remand centres in the province.

The RCMP also provided members to guard prisoners if correctional officers were unable to do so.

An emergency alert related to the fire was cancelled at 5:16 p.m. on Wednesday, and residents began returning home on Thursday morning.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to RCMP for more information about a return plan for the inmates.

The Municipal District of Peace is about 520 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.