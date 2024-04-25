EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 174 inmates removed from northern Alberta jail because of nearby wildfire

    Share

    Dozens of inmates were transported from a northern Alberta correctional centre earlier this week because of a wildfire.

    An evacuation order was issued for residents living near a wildfire burning about 15 kilometres southwest of Peace River on Tuesday.

    Police say because of the proximity of the fire to the Peace Regional Correctional Centre, the decision was made to proactively transport 174 inmates at the facility to safety.

    Officials contacted the Peace River School Division, who provided buses and drivers to move the inmates.

    The buses were escorted by Mounties to various RCMP detachments, including Peace Regional, Valleyview, High Prairie, Slave Lake, Lakeshore, Spirit River, where the inmates were held until arrangements could be made to transport them to other remand centres in the province.

    The RCMP also provided members to guard prisoners if correctional officers were unable to do so.

    An emergency alert related to the fire was cancelled at 5:16 p.m. on Wednesday, and residents began returning home on Thursday morning.

    CTV News Edmonton has reached out to RCMP for more information about a return plan for the inmates.

    The Municipal District of Peace is about 520 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Honda to get up to $5B in govt help for EV battery, assembly plants

    Honda is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant next to its Alliston, Ont., assembly plant, which it is retooling to produce fully electric vehicles, all part of a $15-billion project that is expected to include up to $5 billion in public money.

    Secret $70M Lotto Max winners break their silence

    During a special winner celebration near their hometown, Doug and Enid shared the story of how they discovered they were holding a Lotto Max ticket worth $70 million and how they kept this huge secret for so long.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News