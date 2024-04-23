Wildfire southwest of Peace River spurs evacuation order

People living near a wildfire burning about 15 kilometres southwest of Peace River are being told to evacuate their homes.

The Alberta Emergency Management Agency issued an evacuation alert Tuesday at 5:27 p.m. for people living within five kilometres of the intersection of Township Road 830 and Range Road 231.

The area is located within the Municipal District of Peace and Birch Hills County, and is about seven kilometres southeast of the Town of Grimshaw.

People under the evacuation order are asked to take pets, important documents and medication for at least three days with them.

They are asked to evacuate to Grimshaw and register at the Legion there, located at 5011 49 Ave.

Those needing help to evacuate are asked to call the M.D. of Peace office at 780-338-3845.