EDMONTON -- There have been 18 cold-related injuries in Edmonton since Friday, Alberta Health Services said.

Of the 18, four people were taken to hospital for treatment. Eleven have visited the emergency with frostbite since Friday, AHS added.

AHS said it responds to one to two cold exposure calls on an average winter day when there's no extreme cold warning.

On Thursday night, the City of Edmonton opened the Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre to shelter the homeless overnight.

AHS is reminding Albertans to dress warm and in layers to prevent frostbite during extreme cold weather warnings, and to call 911 if they see someone in distress.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the -30 C-range for the remaining of the week.