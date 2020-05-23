STAFF -- Alberta reported a total of 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 814.

Another Albertan has also died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 135.

The cases breakdown provincially is as follows:

Calgary zone: 641 active cases and 3,971 recovered

South zone: 93 active cases and 1,127 recovered

Edmonton zone: 55 active cases and 455 recovered

North zone: 19 active cases and 200 recovered

Central zone: three active cases and 95 recovered

Three active cases and 21 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed

There are currently 74 active cases in long term care facilities and 630 recovered cases.

In the last 24 hours, 3,981 tests were completed.

A total of 5,869 people in Alberta have recovered from COVID-19.