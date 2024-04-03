EDMONTON
    • 19-year-old woman dead after Spruce Grove crash

    The 19-year-old woman who died after a crash on March 23, 2024 has been identified as Liena. (Source: GoFundMe) The 19-year-old woman who died after a crash on March 23, 2024 has been identified as Liena. (Source: GoFundMe)

    A 19-year-old woman is dead after a high-speed crash in Spruce Grove in March.

    Parkland RCMP received a report regarding a major crash at Highway 16A and Nelson Drive in Spruce Grove, Alta., on March 23.

    A red sedan was driving at a high speed when a Stony Plain Community Peace Officer attempted a traffic stop, RCMP said.

    The sedan was approaching a red light on Calahoo Road and turned westbound onto Highway 16A while avoiding the officer and the red light, police said. The vehicle then accelerated toward Calahoo Road, where it had struck a minivan, injuring a male driver and female passenger from Spruce Grove.

    The victims were rushed to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

    The 19-year-old female later died from her injuries. Police did not give an update on the condition of the driver.

    Spruce Grove Mayor Jeff Acker offered his condolences on Facebook and identified the victim as Liena. There is a GoFundMe for her to raise money to cover funeral expenses.

    Parkland RCMP continue to investigate the collision with charges pending against the suspect driver.

