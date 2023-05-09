2 accused of killing Edmonton man in 2012

Two people have been charged in connection with a homicide that happened more than a decade ago.

The body of Chad Jordan Swanson, 26, was found on the evening of March 29, 2012, in a black Chevy Tahoe in the area of 167 Avenue and 113 Street.

The vehicle had a visible bullet hole in the windshield.

In April, police said they had learned more about the gun that was used to kill Swanson thanks to technological advances.

"These advancements have helped us glean more information about the firearm used in this offence and have assured us that there are still people out there who know more about the circumstances of Mr. Swanson’s murder," Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. James Vanderland said on April 21.

On Tuesday, police announced Kevin Terrence Collins, 54, and Nedralynn Dawn Collins, 51, have been charged with first-degree murder in Swanson's death.

Police say the killing was targeted, as Swanson knew both of the accused.

"Our investigators never gave up hope and worked tirelessly over the last decade to identify the two responsible for the homicide of Mr. Swanson," Vanderland said in a written release on Tuesday.

Both accused are scheduled to appear in court on May 17.