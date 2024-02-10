EDMONTON
    • 2-alarm fire forces evacuation of south Edmonton apartment building Saturday

    Residents of an apartment building on 106 Street and 80 Avenue were forced from their homes after a fire Feb. 10. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) Residents of an apartment building on 106 Street and 80 Avenue were forced from their homes after a fire Feb. 10. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
    A fire forced residents of a Queen Alexandra apartment building from their homes Saturday morning.

    The fire was reported as a parkade fire in a building on 80 Avenue and 106 Street around 5:30 a.m.

    However, when crews arrived Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the fire could be seen along the roof of the building.

    Residents from all 25 suites were evacuated. Three ETS buses were sent to keep residents warm, and no injuries were reported.

    A second alarm was called at 6 a.m. and five more crews were sent to help the first six units.

    The fire was declared under control at around 10:45 a.m.

    EFRS said fire remained burning in the middle of the building into the afternoon, and four crews were expected to remain working in the area overnight.

    There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or when residents would be able to return.

