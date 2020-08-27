EDMONTON -- Two more Albertans have died of COVID-19 as Alberta reported another 108 cases of the disease Thursday.

The two latest deaths came in the Edmonton and North zones, increasing Alberta's toll to 237.

"Every one of them was a father, mother, son, daughter or other loved ones to family and friends. I offer my condolences," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

There are 1,158 active cases in Alberta as of Thursday. Current infections dropped by 36 in the Edmonton Zone to 589, but the city if Edmonton is still under watch with an active case rate of 51.5 per 100,000 residents.

There are six cases at the Six Bright Horizons Childcare in Edmonton, Hinshaw said. The daycare closed on Aug. 20, but the infant preschool room opened Wednesday because it had no cases.

The outbreak at the Bible Pentecostal Church in Edmonton now has 100 cases of COVID-19. The chief medical officer of health asked Albertans to treat members of the church with compassion.

"There have been some reports that this particular church has recieved threats and members have been treated inappropriately," Hinshaw said.

"We're all in this together."

Alberta has reported 13,318 cases of the coronavirus.